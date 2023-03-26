Mississippi tornado will be ‘long-term recovery event’ says, FEMA admin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

  • Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

    05:46

  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

    09:24

  • 'A visceral fear.' VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools

    03:56

  • Juanita Tolliver and Susan Del Percio discuss the 'PR Stunt' of Trump's indictment post.

    04:50

  • "Sweet victory" for Asian representation possible at Oscars with "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    06:20

  • "We are who we say we are." Trans activist, drag performer Peppermint on dangerous anti-LGBTQ bills 

    07:58

  • 'This has really haunted the rest of my pregnancy.' How one woman fled Texas to get an abortion

    08:20

  • Political satire duo, Davram Stiefler and Jason Selvig of 'The Good Liars' reacts to CPAC 2023

    06:39

  • Melissa Fowler, National Abortion Federation Chief Program Officer, talks abortion pill accessibility.

    05:12

  • 'Positivity is contagious': How Devonte Gardner's life changed when an unlikely friend stepped in

    04:52

  • Brennon Dixson, LA Times Writer, points to the growth and rebuilding of Historically Black Allensworth.

    04:47

  • Moj Mahdara and Yasmin Green Discuss Iranian Women and the Growing Feminist Movement Behind Ditching Hijab.

    08:43

  • "I'm a Veteran Now:" Igor Novikov, Former Advisor to President Zelenskyy, reflects on first year of War in Ukraine.

    04:43

  • "I'm incredibly worried." Rep. Anna Eskamani on Florida bills targeting diversity programs and transgender students

    04:36

  • Asha Rangappa, Asst. Dean of Yale Jackson School, talks Propaganda Feedback Loops

    05:40

  • Ukrainian refugee Anna Mykhailova on rebuilding her life after fleeing the war one year ago

    08:34

  • Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D) on the push for urgent state gun control measures

    08:23

  • Ukraine war experts Alexander Vindman, William Taylor discuss when Putin will stop military attacks

    08:20

  • Indiana Rep. André Carson (D) talks Ohio train derailment, railroad safety

    04:35

Yasmin Vossoughian

Mississippi tornado will be ‘long-term recovery event’ says, FEMA admin

03:18

FEMA said the aftermath of the Mississippi tornado will be a “long-term recovery event.” At least 25 people were killed in the disaster that ran through the Mississippi Delta. President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts. March 26, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    'Lots of people up in arms:' Mike Hixenbaugh on proposed Texas Parental Bill of Rights

    04:03

  • Parkland Parent Patricia Oliver Reacts to Being Compared to Insurrectionists at Gun Rights Hearing.

    05:46

  • Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) talks Putin-Xi meeting, Iraq anniversary

    09:24

  • 'A visceral fear.' VICE reporter Matthew Gault on new gun shelters in 2 Alabama elementary schools

    03:56

  • Juanita Tolliver and Susan Del Percio discuss the 'PR Stunt' of Trump's indictment post.

    04:50

  • "Sweet victory" for Asian representation possible at Oscars with "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All