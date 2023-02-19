Michigan State students prepare to return to classes a week after tragedy

- Now Playing
Michigan State students prepare to return to classes a week after tragedy03:05
- UP NEXT
Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home02:12
North Korea fires missile with capability to hit anywhere in U.S.02:18
Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine04:07
'My son was sacrificed for the greater good': Tyre Nichols' mother speaks after arraignment01:08
Five former Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols' death03:31
Ohio Gov. DeWine: 'Severely contaminated' creek dammed to prevent contaminating waterways01:46
FDA panel recommends making Narcan available over the counter02:23
'Hand-Off' examines the Bush administration's national security and foreign policy08:51
Rev. Sharpton: Gov. DeSantis is playing petty politics; he wants to be baby Trump06:39
Women more often viewed as 'lucky' than competent when they succeed: study03:54
Mayor of Montana's capital city fled civil war in Liberia03:25
Ohio governor: We're going to hold the railroad responsible07:26
Senator calls for plan to deal with spy balloons08:27
Senator calls for gun reform legislation following MSU mass shooting12:28
Michigan AG: MSU gunman 'not eligible to have that weapon'06:26
White House says 3 downed objects were commercial or benign03:21
Parts of grand jury election report to be made public05:00
'The answer isn't permitless carry': House member rips bill DeSantis supports04:13
Rep. Slotkin: I'm filled with rage and I'm exhausted by these shootings05:20
- Now Playing
Michigan State students prepare to return to classes a week after tragedy03:05
- UP NEXT
Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home02:12
North Korea fires missile with capability to hit anywhere in U.S.02:18
Harris: Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' during war with Ukraine04:07
'My son was sacrificed for the greater good': Tyre Nichols' mother speaks after arraignment01:08
Five former Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols' death03:31
Play All