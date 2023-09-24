IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    McCarthy speaks on government shutdown negotiations as deadline looms

Yasmin Vossoughian

McCarthy speaks on government shutdown negotiations as deadline looms

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was optimistic about government shutdown negotiations while speaking with NBC News' Julie Tsirkin. McCarthy also said current holdouts "are trying to" get into a shutdown at this point.Sept. 24, 2023

    McCarthy speaks on government shutdown negotiations as deadline looms

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

