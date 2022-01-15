Man holds rabbi, potentially others hostage in synagogue, wants release of Aafia Siddiqui
Police in Colleyville, Texas, are "currently conducting SWAT operations" at a local synagogue where authorities say a man has taken a rabbi and possibly other people hostage to ask for the release of Aafia Siddiqui from federal prison.Jan. 15, 2022
