IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas on flood watch as Hilary makes landfall

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Baja California

    00:50

  • Tropical Storm Hilary could produce 3 inches per hour in some spots

    03:57

  • 'We never have this:' San Diego and Palm Springs prep for rare tropical storm

    02:58

  • California officials urge preparedness for 'very dangerous' Hurricane Hilary

    02:06

  • Nearly 20 million in Southwest face rare tropical storm warning

    03:03

  • ‘Rare and historic’: California under first-ever tropical storm watch

    06:46

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

    04:11

  • Hawaii wildfires reduce parts of Maui to ‘smoldering, toxic mess’

    06:59

  • Hawaiian Airlines adds extra flights to Maui to help wildfire evacuees

    02:41

  • ‘Nightmare’: Deadly wildfires ravage Hawaii island of Maui

    03:30

  • Hurricane winds, dry land are ‘lethal combination,’ climate scientist says after Hawaii wildfires

    03:49

  • At least 36 dead in Hawaii wildfires

    02:05

  • 'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

    03:35

  • Biden outlines new federal initiatives to combat extreme heat

    02:54

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30

  • July on track to beat June as hottest month on Earth

    02:05

  • The connection between allergies and climate change

    06:14

  • Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding

    02:30

Yasmin Vossoughian

Las Vegas on flood watch as Hilary makes landfall

02:36

NBC News' Jake Ward reports from Las Vegas on the potential of severe flooding as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Mexico.Aug. 20, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Las Vegas on flood watch as Hilary makes landfall

    02:36
  • UP NEXT

    Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Baja California

    00:50

  • Tropical Storm Hilary could produce 3 inches per hour in some spots

    03:57

  • 'We never have this:' San Diego and Palm Springs prep for rare tropical storm

    02:58

  • California officials urge preparedness for 'very dangerous' Hurricane Hilary

    02:06

  • Nearly 20 million in Southwest face rare tropical storm warning

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All