Johnson’s decision to release all 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage sparks backlash from top Dems

NBC News congressional correspondent Julie Tsirkin speaks with MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian about Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to release all 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage to the public beginning Monday and why the decision is raising security concerns. “This is from all the cameras in the Capitol complex. You can see the exits, the entrances, maybe secure rooms, including ones that lawmakers used to hide on January 6,” Tsirkin explains. “All of this is certainly a concern for Democrats, but Johnson, again, saying this is about being honest with the public.”Nov. 18, 2023