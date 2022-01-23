Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr
Jan 6. committee chairman Bennie Thompson confirmed the panel has been having conversations with former Attorney General Bill Barr. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin explains what the chairman said. Jan. 23, 2022
