Yasmin Vossoughian

Iranian authorities say four killed, more than 60 injured in fire at prison

03:16

Iranian authorities have said four people are dead and dozens are injured after a fire broke out at Evin Prison in Tehran, which houses political prisoners, foreign prisoners and American citizens. NBC News' Ali Arouzi reports that it is not known yet how the fire was started and the status of notable individuals housed in the prison  Oct. 16, 2022

