Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    'For me, it’s personal’: Rep-elect Delia Ramirez of Illinois discusses progressive agenda

    05:46

  • 'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority

    05:42

  • ‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run

    05:05

  • Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more

    07:40

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Ohio Senate Race: ‘Democrats are on the right side of issues.’

    06:27

  • Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

    04:36

  • ‘A party built on a smoldering cauldron of outrage': GOP leaders threaten Biden with impeachment if they win midterms

    08:20

  • 'This is a breaking point': Six weeks of protests in Iran 

    04:42

  • ‘The Good Liars’ surprise Herschel Walker with gift on stage during campaign event

    05:40

  • 'It’s absolutely devastating’: National “Don’t Say Gay” bill poses threat to LGBTQ communities 

    05:19

  • Fmr. Adviser to Zelenskyy: “Putin is attacking NATO, he’s attacking Europe, and he’s threatening everyone”

    05:27

  • Biden administration puts focus on gas prices ahead of midterms

    07:47

  • ‘This regime has to be held accountable’: Demonstrations continue in Iran one month after Mahsa Amini’s death

    07:25

  • ‘Deeply concerning’: NJ Mayor reacts to video of GOP election official removing Democratic campaign signs 

    04:07

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing

    07:32

  • Over half of GOP Nominees deny 2020 election results 

    04:56

  • Candace McDuffie on Kanye controversy: ‘Black folks know not to take Ye seriously’

    04:57

  • ‘There could be more to come’: Herschel Walker campaign plagued by controversies ahead of Senate race

    06:00

  • President of End Citizens United: 'Over half of Americans have an election-denier on the ballot'

    06:30

Yasmin Vossoughian

Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community

03:39

NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    'For me, it’s personal’: Rep-elect Delia Ramirez of Illinois discusses progressive agenda

    05:46

  • 'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority

    05:42

  • ‘We’re seeing a fracture’: Trump’s future in GOP remains uncertain ahead of presidential run

    05:05

  • Trump supporters share conspiracy theories about the economy, January 6, and more

    07:40

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Ohio Senate Race: ‘Democrats are on the right side of issues.’

    06:27

  • Deadline approaches for Trump team to turn over documents

    04:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All