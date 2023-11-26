IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Hostages arrive at Israeli hospital after being freed

04:24

Nine children who were released by Hamas have arrived at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel. The Israeli military has been providing small noise-cancelling headphones for the children, who were held captive in Gaza for 50 days in tunnels, to keep them from being overwhelmed. The kids have since been reunited with their families. Nov. 26, 2023

