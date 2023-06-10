Growing reaction from Republicans as Trump's arraignment nears

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News' Julie Tsirkin shares the latest on the growing reactions from Congressional Republicans since former President Trump's federal indictment. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., a critic of the former president, said that the indictment "should concern all of us," and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it would "disrupt this nation."June 10, 2023

