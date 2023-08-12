IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Frustration builds as Lahaina residents try to come back after wildfires

    03:08
Yasmin Vossoughian

Frustration builds as Lahaina residents try to come back after wildfires

03:08

Days after historic wildfires ravaged areas of Hawaii, multiple people were seen waiting in long lines of traffic due to roadblocks as they attempted to return to Lahaina to survey the devastation. NBC News' Steve Patterson shares the latest.Aug. 12, 2023

