Yasmin Vossoughian

Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid

00:24

Former President Barack Obama tested positive for Covid-19. Obama said he has a “scratchy throat” and is “feeling fine otherwise.” He tweeted that he and the former first lady are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” March 13, 2022

