Former President Barack Obama tests positive for Covid
00:24
Share this -
copied
Former President Barack Obama tested positive for Covid-19. Obama said he has a “scratchy throat” and is “feeling fine otherwise.” He tweeted that he and the former first lady are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.” March 13, 2022
UP NEXT
'Justice through journalism’: the importance of reporters on the ground in Ukraine
05:29
'They're afraid to bury the dead': The human toll of the Ukraine invasion
05:01
Ukrainian Parliament member describes the 'unimaginable pain' of the invasion
04:47
Rep. Garamendi: U.S. is going through ‘every conceivable option’ to support Ukraine without engaging directly with Russia
06:49
NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
05:15
Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware