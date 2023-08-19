Florida’s latest attack on African American history is part of ‘broader assault on Black civil rights’

Ja’han Jones joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the approval of an ideological conservative video series and other right-wing course materials in Florida public schools and the way in which these narratives are part of a larger right-wing assault on African American civil rights. “If you’re able to whitewash the atrocities committed in the past and downplay the severity of them, it makes it easier to commit those atrocities in the present,” Jones says.Aug. 19, 2023