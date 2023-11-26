IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nephew speaks out following release of his 72-year-old aunt from Hamas captivity

  • ADC calls on FBI to investigate Vermont shooting on Palestinians as 'hate' motivated

    'We prayed today would come,' family of 4-year-old released hostage says

    Agencies scramble to deliver aid to Gaza on third day of cease-fire 

  • Video shows third group of hostages released by Hamas

  • Biden celebrates release of 4-year-old hostage

  • What the release of hostages means for the ongoing Israel-Hamas war

  • 4-year-old American girl released by Hamas on day 3 of cease-fire

  • Third round of hostages released by Hamas to the Red Cross

  • One American may be among the third round of hostage exchange

  • Names of hostages released by group representing their families

  • 13 Israeli, four Thai national hostages in IDF custody in Israel

  • 13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreign nationals arrive at Rafah crossing

  • Hamas releases second group of hostages to Red Cross

  • 'No Americans today' White House says no American hostages released

  • Biden spoke with Emir and prime minister of Qatar to resolve hostage release issues

  • Qatari official says second round of hostage and prisoner exchange back on

  • Second round of hostage releases delayed over alleged violations

  • Families of hostages held by Hamas hope for release of loved ones

  • Second round of hostages to be released amid ceasefire

Yasmin Vossoughian

'We prayed today would come,' family of 4-year-old released hostage says

The family of 4-year-old Abigail Mor Edan, who was the first American to be released from captivity in Gaza since the start of the four-day cease-fire agreement, released a statement. NBC's Raf Sanchez shares her great aunt and cousin's gratitude and how they continue to stand with the families and hostages who have yet to be released. Nov. 26, 2023

