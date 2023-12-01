Family member of Hamas hostage: “If there is no endgame…this is all in vain”

Udi Goren, whose cousin was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, joins Yasmin Vossoughian in for Chris Jansing to discuss the end of the fighting pause, as well as New York Times reporting that claims Israel knew about the attack plan more than a year before Oct 7. Goren says “of course it was coming…if there is no endgame for this and if there is no exit strategy, this is all in vain. All of these people that are dying and suffering, it’s all in vain if this is not ended with a resolution, with a new regional order that makes sure that this does not reoccur.”Dec. 1, 2023