NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her

New York Times photojournalist Lynsey Addario described seeing a family being killed after civilians were targeted by Russian troops. Addario said mortar rounds went back and forth as Russians “zeroed” in on civilians in Ukraine.March 6, 2022

