NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
New York Times photojournalist Lynsey Addario described seeing a family being killed after civilians were targeted by Russian troops. Addario said mortar rounds went back and forth as Russians “zeroed” in on civilians in Ukraine.March 6, 2022
NYT photojournalist describes moment Russian mortar hit family in front of her
