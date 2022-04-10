IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Exit poll: Macron to face Le Pen in run-off in French presidential race

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    Putin appoints new general to lead military action in Ukraine

    03:56

  • Far-right French presidential candidate Le Pen tightens race with Macron

    03:08

  • Obama says invasion of Ukraine a 'bracing reminder' for democracies

    08:25

  • Pentagon: Russian forces have withdrawn, but they aren't going home

    07:59

  • Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's north, focus on east

    05:01

  • AG Garland announces new actions targeting ‘criminal activity associated with the Russian regime’

    04:45

  • 'We don't know what the final goal is': Why Russia's invasion is so dangerous

    08:24

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34

  • 'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels

    05:33

  • Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo

    06:28

  • Why U.S. will have to deal with 'competing realities' in Russia

    11:17

  • Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister

    01:59

  • 'We need more help from NATO': Member of Ukraine volunteer force describes 'bestial brutality'

    07:08

  • Lithuania cuts off all gas ties with Russia

    07:13

  • Rev. Al: MLK's dream moves further to realization with Judge Jackson

    07:58

  • Can Ukrainian army continue its counter-offensive?

    04:29

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide as shocking images of casualties surface

    07:49

  • Conflict in Ukraine is on the verge of creating a Global Food Crisis

    05:15

  • 'A campaign that is floundering badly': Russian war lacks battlefield commander

    06:32

Yasmin Vossoughian

Exit poll: Macron to face Le Pen in run-off in French presidential race

06:40

Polls have closed in France in the tightly contested presidential election, where President Emmanuel Macron has been holding a narrow lead against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. NBC News' Europe Anchor and Charlotte Reed report from Macron and Le Pen's campaign headquarters.April 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Exit poll: Macron to face Le Pen in run-off in French presidential race

    06:40
  • UP NEXT

    Putin appoints new general to lead military action in Ukraine

    03:56

  • Far-right French presidential candidate Le Pen tightens race with Macron

    03:08

  • Obama says invasion of Ukraine a 'bracing reminder' for democracies

    08:25

  • Pentagon: Russian forces have withdrawn, but they aren't going home

    07:59

  • Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine's north, focus on east

    05:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All