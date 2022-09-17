IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

DOJ appeals court after judge denies request to use classified Mar-a-lago documents 

The Department of Justice is requesting a federal appeals court to temporarily block a judge’s ruling that prevents it from accessing select classified records seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. Special master appointee Raymond J. Dearie, a senior U.S. district judge, will hold a preliminary conference between the two sides on Sept. 20.Sept. 17, 2022

