DeSantis blasts Trump indictment, lashes out at DA Bragg

- Now Playing
DeSantis blasts Trump indictment, lashes out at DA Bragg03:15
- UP NEXT
Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils10:16
History offers a bleak legal prognosis for Donald Trump06:17
How to prosecute a prominent political figure with a hostile base of supporters02:29
New York City increases security ahead of Trump arraignment03:27
Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony06:05
What to expect from the prosecution of Donald Trump08:07
Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity11:39
Sources: Trump facing multiple charges in hush money case02:55
Rep. Thompson calls out ‘Lock her up!’ Republicans now claiming Trump’s a victim06:06
Michael Cohen on Donald Trump: He can put on fake bravado but ‘he’s petrified’11:24
‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment07:41
Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'07:48
Trump Charges Broken Down by his 'Art of the Deal' co-author08:45
Trump Nightmare: Charges show criminal 'defendant' and arrest plan10:22
Trump indictment has about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges00:58
Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’05:40
Michael Cohen's lawyer reacts to trump indictment10:45
Historic: grand jury votes to indict Trump04:42
Why Trump could end up in jail if he can't keep his cool about being indicted03:49
- Now Playing
DeSantis blasts Trump indictment, lashes out at DA Bragg03:15
- UP NEXT
Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils10:16
History offers a bleak legal prognosis for Donald Trump06:17
How to prosecute a prominent political figure with a hostile base of supporters02:29
New York City increases security ahead of Trump arraignment03:27
Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony06:05
Play All