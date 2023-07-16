IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding

Yasmin Vossoughian

Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding

At least four have been killed in flash floods that swept away cars in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. NBC News' Kathy Park reports on search efforts for the missing.July 16, 2023

