Russian authorities investigate daughter of key Putin ally killed in car bombing

- Now Playing
Russian authorities investigate daughter of key Putin ally killed in car bombing01:30
- UP NEXT
Deadly siege at hotel in Somalia that left at least 21 dead ends00:31
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador06:13
U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman04:21
A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles09:01
Suspect in shooting on bus near Jerusalem’s Western Wall turns himself in00:39
Montenegro gunman kills 11 on street before being shot dead by police01:23
A story about friendship and brotherhood that developed in combat04:46
Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea08:31
Speaker Pelosi: China's president shouldn't control schedules of Congress members12:16
Death toll climbs as fighting between Israel and Islamic militants enters third day03:32
China sanctions House Speaker Pelosi over Taiwan trip07:35
Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges01:49
Biden administration will work to bring Brittney Griner home after being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison03:29
Sen. Menendez: We need to be able to stand up to China08:07
Watch: Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan03:39
House member calls out GOP over 'political play' on veterans bill07:26
'Very good news to hear': Senator weighs in on death of al-Zawahri06:17
John Kirby: The message to Al Qaeda has been clearly sent06:03
'In the hunt for al-Zawahri, I lost friends; I helped bury them'08:58
- Now Playing
Russian authorities investigate daughter of key Putin ally killed in car bombing01:30
- UP NEXT
Deadly siege at hotel in Somalia that left at least 21 dead ends00:31
We will be defending Ukraine everywhere, says ambassador06:13
U.S. should take the 'courageous decisions now' in Ukraine, says Vindman04:21
A year since the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, country in economic shambles09:01
Suspect in shooting on bus near Jerusalem’s Western Wall turns himself in00:39
Play All