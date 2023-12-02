Cousin of released hostage: 'I couldn’t stop crying'

Ela Shani Kozin, the cousin of Amit Shani who was a Hamas hostage released this week, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her experience and the state of her family in Israel amid the war. “I remember watching live when they had just arrived in Israel in the Red Cross cars…I couldn’t stop crying…just knowing he was going to come back.” Kozin's father was also killed as a result of the war.Dec. 2, 2023