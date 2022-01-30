Comedic actor Howard Hesseman dies at 81

Beloved comedian and Emmy nominated actor Howard Hesseman died at age 81. Hesseman was best known for his role as Dr. Johnny Fever in the 70’s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” The actor died of complications from colon surgery. Jan. 30, 2022
