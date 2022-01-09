Bronx fire survivor describes 'scary' experience of escaping building filled with flames
01:37
Share this -
copied
At least 63 people are hurt after a Bronx apartment fire in New York. One survivor described how she escaped from the building by a ladder. She said she saw flames and heard people screaming. Jan. 9, 2022
UP NEXT
“We have to do everything we can to learn from January 6.” Rep. Yvette Clarke speaks about Jan 6 anniversary
04:44
The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need
04:39
Hosts of “Higher Learning’ podcast on LAPD violence and the need to reconstruct modern-day policing
06:04
Steve Bannon named Media Matter's “Misinformer of the Year”
03:33
The potential fallout of Biden and Putin’s standoff over Ukraine
08:02
In The sPODlight: Harry Litman on the Human Cost of Inflation