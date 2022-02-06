Biden: I think Putin wants 'things he can not get' in order to de-escalate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine03:26
January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'04:00
‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 04:29
Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr 04:42
Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr02:35
Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack01:10
Stephanie Grisham on Ivanka Trump Expectations04:56
Anti-Covid vaccine mandate protesters gather in Washington, D.C.02:22
Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 05:44
Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action04:00
CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”04:23
Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House07:41
Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings05:30
Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine06:37
State Attacks on Voting Rights05:43
Fake electors and an unsigned executive order take center stage in Jan. 6 investigation06:21
Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Says America’s Strategy in Ukraine Seems “Reactionary”06:32
Rep. Plaskett on Sen. Tim Scott: “Who told him that Black people voted for him in the first place?”06:14
Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House05:12
Masks are ‘crucial’ for keeping kids safely in school 04:33
Biden: I think Putin wants 'things he can not get' in order to de-escalate03:51
When asked about Vladimir Putin and the threat of a Russian invasion, President Joe Biden said he thinks the Russian president wants “things he can not get.”Feb. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine03:26
January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'04:00
‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 04:29
Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr 04:42
Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr02:35
Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack01:10