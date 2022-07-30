IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Biden tests positive for Covid in 'rebound' case, has no symptoms

03:05

The White House doctor released a new letter indicating that despite testing negative for the past four days, President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid late Saturday morning. The letter also states the president is not experiencing any new symptoms and will enter isolation once again. July 30, 2022

