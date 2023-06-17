IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Biden stresses economic and labor policies in first campaign rally for re-election

02:46

President Joe Biden held his first campaign rally for his reelection campaign in front of a crowd of union members in Philadelphia, emphasizing his plan to build the middle class. NBC News' Mike Memoli reports on Biden's remarks and his latest endorsements from climate and organized labor groups. June 17, 2023

