Biden maintains silence as Trump's federal arraignment looms

- Now Playing
Biden maintains silence as Trump's federal arraignment looms02:59
- UP NEXT
'A travesty of justice': Trump delivers first public remarks since indictment00:34
Growing reaction from Republicans as Trump's arraignment nears03:21
Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President05:05
Trump classified documents indictment unsealed15:14
Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’07:42
Lawrence: Jack Smith speaks for first time with 49-page indictment08:16
Right-wing lawmakers are inciting people to be 'violent' over Trump indictment Rep. Dean says07:23
At heart of special counsel's probes: Trump trying to wield power he no longer had01:42
‘All of this is entirely his own doing’: Charles Coleman slams Trump not returning Mar-a-Lago docs10:07
Trump judge with sketchy record could give DOJ cause for concern in Trump case09:39
Friday Nightcap: Trump’s week of legal woes & business wins10:56
Friday Nightcap: This week’s MVPs07:57
Two Trump lawyers resigned following his indictment. But why?07:45
How Walt Nauta, Trump’s 'body man' turned co-conspirator, could hurt Trump's case06:36
Historic: U.S. indicts Trump with evidence 'he did it' and knew it: Melber Report04:38
Trump’s 'Smoking Gun' DOJ Indictment Unsealed: Nukes, Secrets & Lies11:53
Maddow: 'The harm is done,' Trump shattered U.S. reputation for protecting allies' intel02:17
Coded comments from GOP congressmen add to concerns about violence around Trump case07:17
Eric Holder: Jack Smith won’t be ‘deterred by anything Donald Trump throws at him'04:38
- Now Playing
Biden maintains silence as Trump's federal arraignment looms02:59
- UP NEXT
'A travesty of justice': Trump delivers first public remarks since indictment00:34
Growing reaction from Republicans as Trump's arraignment nears03:21
Velshi: How the Espionage Act Could Take Down a Former President05:05
Trump classified documents indictment unsealed15:14
Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’07:42
Play All