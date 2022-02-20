Biden discusses 'Russia's military buildup' on Ukraine border with national security council
President Joe Biden met with the national security council to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia's military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. NBC News' Josh Lederman explains which top officials joined Biden in the situation room. Feb. 20, 2022
