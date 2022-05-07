IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian

Beto O'Rourke on fight to protect abortion rights: 'That is not the people of Texas'

03:20

NBC's Liz McLaughlin is joined by Beto O'Rourke as he leads a rally in Houston to protect abortion rights, where he said, " we don't want to be the leader in a epidemic of maternal mortality." May 7, 2022

