Yasmin Vossoughian

Arizona House speaker reacts to Jan. 6 committee considering recommending charges against Trump

06:02

In the lead up to the final public meeting of the January 6 committee, members say they are seriously considering recommending criminal charges of insurrection, obstruction and conspiracy against former President Trump. Arizona House speaker, Rusty Bowers, says the events on January 6 “shouldn’t be tolerated in our country,” and that he is “comfortable” with Trump being charged.Dec. 17, 2022

