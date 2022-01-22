IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over filibuster support

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Democratic Party censures Sen. Sinema

    01:28

  • The future of elections

    05:05

  • ‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better

    08:46

  • Chris Hayes: Lawmakers must prioritize climate in the Build Back Better bill

    03:36

  • MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot

    11:11

  • Jan. 6 rally leader turns on Trump: Would not vote for him again

    10:36

  • Trump White House aide pressed on Trump fans' violent attacks on police

    07:54

  • Fraud: See Jan. 6 witnesses confronted with coup evidence on TV

    31:00

  • Texas man arrested for making threats to Georgia election officials

    01:34

  • Jan. 6 committee reviewing Trump documents, draft of executive order on voting machines

    06:19

  • Biden: 'Mayors get things done'

    02:05

  • Law professor: Trump calls to Georgia Secretary of State 'perfectly incriminating'

    01:56

  • Wisconsin progressive voters 'frustrated and fatigued' by lingering pandemic

    01:31

  • Sen. Menendez: Putin 'should understand' there's 'overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine'

    01:36

  • Bremmer: Intelligence community doesn’t think Russian military action is ‘coming next week’

    02:43

  • Biden: Intel making 'historic investment' in semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio

    02:45

  • Bipartisan group pushes for modest election overhaul bill

    02:04

  • Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy

    08:20

  • Sec. Buttigieg: We’re focused on making infrastructure jobs more workers of color, women

    08:27

Yasmin Vossoughian

Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over filibuster support

03:53

In a statement from the executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party, the decision to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema was "a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy." Sinema voted against changing Senate rules for voting rights legislation. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports.Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over filibuster support

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona Democratic Party censures Sen. Sinema

    01:28

  • The future of elections

    05:05

  • ‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better

    08:46

  • Chris Hayes: Lawmakers must prioritize climate in the Build Back Better bill

    03:36

  • MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot

    11:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All