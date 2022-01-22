Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over filibuster support
In a statement from the executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party, the decision to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema was "a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy." Sinema voted against changing Senate rules for voting rights legislation. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports.Jan. 22, 2022
Arizona Democrats censure Sinema over filibuster support
