  • Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack 

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report

    Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

  • Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

  • Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

  • Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'

  • Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza

  • Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel 

  • Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict

  • 'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas

  • 'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu

  • 'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools

  • IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'

  • Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms

Yasmin Vossoughian

Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report

NBC News’ Richard Engel was reporting live on air when an apparent Israeli rocket was seen in the background firing into Gaza.Oct. 16, 2023

