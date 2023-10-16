Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report

Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack04:10
Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’04:22
- Now Playing
Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report00:21
- UP NEXT
Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now03:36
Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’05:18
Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’03:35
Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’06:57
‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups03:32
Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages01:41
'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack00:55
Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies03:32
Mayor Eric Adams: anti-Semitism has 'no room in this city'13:59
Israel-Hamas war enters diplomatic phase as civilians flee Gaza05:31
Saudi Arabia reportedly halts normalization talks with Israel06:07
Escalating tensions in Gaza prompt concerns of multi-front conflict04:22
'We need to get them back': American's heartbreaking plea to save family taken by Hamas05:30
'Hamas is worse than ISIS': Senior Advisor to PM Netanyahu06:25
'Kill as many people as possible, seize hostages': Hamas intentionally targeted Israeli elementary schools02:39
IDF prepares for possible escalation: 'Hamas chose to go to war with us, we will win'05:59
Hostage count now up to 199, Israel confirms05:31
Volunteer describes recovering bodies after Hamas attack04:10
Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’04:22
- Now Playing
Apparent Israeli rocket fire caught on camera during live MSNBC report00:21
- UP NEXT
Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now03:36
Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’05:18
Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’03:35
Play All