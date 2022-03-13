American journalist killed by Russian forces

Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike hit a military base about 20 miles from the Polish border. The attack killed at least 35 people and injured more than 130. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers at a hospital in an undisclosed location. And the U.S. State Department confirmed that an American journalist was killed by Russian forces in Ukraine. March 13, 2022
