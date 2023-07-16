IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Alabama woman who vanished after 911 call returns home on foot

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding

    02:30

  • 'I know exactly who that is': Barking dog led couple to escaped inmate

    02:35

  • Three dead, four missing after flash floods in Pennsylvania

    01:46

  • Miami residents struggle under extreme heat

    02:48

  • Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures

    02:15

  • Hollywood actors on strike after contract negotiations fail

    09:18

  • Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach serial killings

    02:32

  • Women face ageism at every stage of their career, study shows

    07:04

  • Top House Democrats to vote no on defense spending bill over amendments

    06:45

  • DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report

    06:22

  • Why men have turned to 'awful models of masculinity' and how to change it

    12:28

  • 'No Ordinary Assignment' looks at writer's career covering war in Middle East

    05:13

  • Rep. Slotkin: House GOP has no moral compass when it comes to the rule of law

    09:09

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: Why people are quitting on quitting

    06:30

  • Amanda Seyfried: I love opening the box of anything that's tough to watch

    08:17

  • Two firefighters shot at Alabama fire station

    01:18

  • Taking vacation is good for job performance, study shows

    06:06

  • John Kirby: Biden and Zelenskyy had 'a very constructive conversation'

    05:05

  • Joe: These Republicans want to gut an agency that protects the U.S. from terrorists

    08:15

Yasmin Vossoughian

Alabama woman who vanished after 911 call returns home on foot

03:46

Carlee Russell, who vanished Thursday after calling 911 to report a toddler walking on the interstate, returned home on foot and was evaluated at a hospital. NBC News' Priscilla Thompson reports on the details of her return and the latest in the investigation.July 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Alabama woman who vanished after 911 call returns home on foot

    03:46
  • UP NEXT

    Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding

    02:30

  • 'I know exactly who that is': Barking dog led couple to escaped inmate

    02:35

  • Three dead, four missing after flash floods in Pennsylvania

    01:46

  • Miami residents struggle under extreme heat

    02:48

  • Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures

    02:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All