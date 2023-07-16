Alabama woman who vanished after 911 call returns home on foot

- Now Playing
Alabama woman who vanished after 911 call returns home on foot03:46
- UP NEXT
Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding02:30
'I know exactly who that is': Barking dog led couple to escaped inmate02:35
Three dead, four missing after flash floods in Pennsylvania01:46
Miami residents struggle under extreme heat02:48
Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures02:15
Hollywood actors on strike after contract negotiations fail09:18
Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach serial killings02:32
Women face ageism at every stage of their career, study shows07:04
Top House Democrats to vote no on defense spending bill over amendments06:45
DeSantis once again looks to calm nerves among campaign donors: report06:22
Why men have turned to 'awful models of masculinity' and how to change it12:28
'No Ordinary Assignment' looks at writer's career covering war in Middle East05:13
Rep. Slotkin: House GOP has no moral compass when it comes to the rule of law09:09
Brand Up, Brand Down: Why people are quitting on quitting06:30
Amanda Seyfried: I love opening the box of anything that's tough to watch08:17
Two firefighters shot at Alabama fire station01:18
Taking vacation is good for job performance, study shows06:06
John Kirby: Biden and Zelenskyy had 'a very constructive conversation'05:05
Joe: These Republicans want to gut an agency that protects the U.S. from terrorists08:15
- Now Playing
Alabama woman who vanished after 911 call returns home on foot03:46
- UP NEXT
Death toll increases from heavy Pennsylvania flash flooding02:30
'I know exactly who that is': Barking dog led couple to escaped inmate02:35
Three dead, four missing after flash floods in Pennsylvania01:46
Miami residents struggle under extreme heat02:48
Millions of Americans under heat advisories amid dangerous temperatures02:15
Play All