Yasmin Vossoughian

78 deaths confirmed in Florida, North Carolina after Hurricane Ian

03:24

At least 78 are confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and North Carolina. Demolition crews are working to try and recover bodies. Residents from Lee County, one of the hardest hit areas, say they did not have enough time to evacuate.Oct. 2, 2022

