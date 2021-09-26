“We Struggled To Say, ‘Why Did It Happen To Him?’” Mom Of 12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized For Covid-19 Complications Opens Up About Their Experience
05:58
Share this -
copied
MSNBC’s Morgan Radford speaks with Rachel Gilbert, the mother of a 12-year-old boy with no underlying conditions who was recently hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a complication that typically appears weeks after a coronavirus infection, about her son’s experience and her advice for parents who believe their children are not at risk.Sept. 26, 2021