‘Very, very significant’: What a potential hostage deal would mean for Israel-Hamas war

NBC News Correspondent Matt Bradley joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the logistics of a potential deal to release Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a humanitarian pause that would last days. He also explains what the larger significance would be for the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. “This would be very, very significant. It would be the largest release of hostages ever since this crisis began on October 7th and it would be the longest humanitarian pause that we’ve seen, again, ever since this conflict started.”Nov. 19, 2023