‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve
Joe Fryer is joined by Hope Wollensack, Executive Director of The Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund, to discuss a new program that will provide direct monthly cash payments to over six hundred Black women in MLK Jr.’s former neighborhood – and is designed in large part by the very communities the program is meant to serve. “Many community members know what they want to do, and they know what choices they need to make but they lack often times the resources to do it,” Wollensack says. Jan. 23, 2022
'They know what they want to do': New social program is designed by community members it will serve
