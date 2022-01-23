IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr 

    04:42

  • Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr

    02:35

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

    01:10

  • Stephanie Grisham on Ivanka Trump Expectations

    04:56

  • Anti-Covid vaccine mandate protesters gather in Washington, D.C.

    02:22

  • Fmr. Pence advisor says time for ex-VP to come forward and tell Americans what he saw 

    05:44

  • Velshi: The inaction of 3 Cowardly Fmr Minneapolis Cops Has Sparked Action

    04:00

  • CO Secretary of State: Attacks on American confidence and elections are “getting worse”

    04:23

  • Biden-Harris Administration pushes for reset as it enters second year in White House

    07:41

  • Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings

    05:30

  • Russia denies plot to install puppet government in Ukraine

    06:37

  • State Attacks on Voting Rights

    05:43

  • Fake electors and an unsigned executive order take center stage in Jan. 6 investigation

    06:21

  • Whistleblower Alexander Vindman Says America’s Strategy in Ukraine Seems “Reactionary”

    06:32

  • Rep. Plaskett on Sen. Tim Scott: “Who told him that Black people voted for him in the first place?”

    06:14

  • Lead plaintiff in case legalizing same sex marriage to run for Ohio State House

    05:12

  • Masks are ‘crucial’ for keeping kids safely in school 

    04:33

  • 'It's part of a larger pattern': Texas synagogue hostage standoff and rising anti-Semitism in the U.S.

    06:48

  • ‘Disingenuous and failed leadership’: Nikki Fried speaks about Gov. DeSantis COVID Test Stockpile Controversy

    04:59

Yasmin Vossoughian

‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 

04:29

Joe Fryer is joined by Hope Wollensack, Executive Director of The Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund, to discuss a new program that will provide direct monthly cash payments to over six hundred Black women in MLK Jr.’s former neighborhood – and is designed in large part by the very communities the program is meant to serve. “Many community members know what they want to do, and they know what choices they need to make but they lack often times the resources to do it,” Wollensack says. Jan. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘They know what they want to do’: New social program is designed by community members it will serve 

    04:29
  • UP NEXT

    Jan 6 committee chairman confirms speaking with former Attorney General, Bill Barr 

    04:42

  • Jan. 6 committee chairman confirms panel has had ‘conversations' with former AG William Barr

    02:35

  • Texas officer fatally shot at traffic stop in ‘senseless’ attack

    01:10

  • Stephanie Grisham on Ivanka Trump Expectations

    04:56

  • Anti-Covid vaccine mandate protesters gather in Washington, D.C.

    02:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All