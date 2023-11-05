'The U.S. is going to have to say it more forcefully': David Rothkopf following Netanyahu’s rejection of fighting pause

CEO of the Rothkopf Group, David Rothkopf joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss his op-ed about the relationship between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu following the Biden administration calling for a pause in fighting to allow for aid into Gaza and Netanyahu’s rejection, as well as Secretary Blinken’s surprise second trip to the West Bank. Rothkopf says, “Israel is pushing back and ignoring some of what the U.S. is saying and therefore the United States is going to have to say it much more forcefully.”Nov. 5, 2023