'I’m terrified of their safety right now': Family of Hamas hostages speaks out

Several members of Alana Zeitchik’s family are currently being held hostage by Hamas as a result of the group’s conflict with Israel. She joins Yasmin Vossoughian to share their story as well as fond memories of her family. Zeitchik says that moments before her family was taken, they could hear the houses next to theirs burning and her cousin’s last words to her mother were “We’re probably not going to get out of this. We love you.” Oct. 21, 2023