What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’
05:55
Share this -
copied
Kimberly Wehle, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and author of “How to Read the Constitution and Why,” joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her op-ed in Politico urging lawmakers to investigate the circumstances relating to Justice Thomas’ knowledge of his wife’s involvement in the 2020 election scheme and whether there is a case to impeach him if he does not recuse himself. “Impeachment is the only mechanism for holding justices accountable for violating the law or the appearance of impartiality. They're held to a higher standard, not a lesser standard,” Wehle says.April 3, 2022
Now Playing
What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’
05:55
UP NEXT
St. Jude Fellow on evacuating pediatric patients from Ukraine: 'We're trying to provide care focused not just on cancer treatment, but also on the psychological trauma they've experienced from war'
05:16
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida
04:22
Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’
04:46
New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine
05:29
How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy