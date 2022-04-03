What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’

Kimberly Wehle, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and author of “How to Read the Constitution and Why,” joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her op-ed in Politico urging lawmakers to investigate the circumstances relating to Justice Thomas’ knowledge of his wife’s involvement in the 2020 election scheme and whether there is a case to impeach him if he does not recuse himself. “Impeachment is the only mechanism for holding justices accountable for violating the law or the appearance of impartiality. They're held to a higher standard, not a lesser standard,” Wehle says.April 3, 2022