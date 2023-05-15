New report: violence against abortion clinics spiked in 2022

Melissa Fowler, Chief Program Officer at the National Abortion Foundation, speaks to Lindsey Reiser about the foundation's new report showing abortion clinics saw massive jumps in burglaries, stalking and arson from 2021 to 2022. Fowler says attackers are traveling and even moving to states with more abortion protections to commit violence. "It's just a tactic to try to delay care," she says.May 15, 2023