Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Utah therapist on new anti-trans bills: "They are operating from a place of fear and ignorance"

04:31

Utah therapist Marisa McPeck-Stringham speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about her work with LGBTQ patients and how new anti-trans legislation harms people of all ages in the LGBTQ community. "They've created these bills without actually speaking to the people that are affected by these bills."Feb. 5, 2023

