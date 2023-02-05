Utah therapist on new anti-trans bills: "They are operating from a place of fear and ignorance"

Utah therapist Marisa McPeck-Stringham speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about her work with LGBTQ patients and how new anti-trans legislation harms people of all ages in the LGBTQ community. "They've created these bills without actually speaking to the people that are affected by these bills."Feb. 5, 2023