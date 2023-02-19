Ukrainian refugee Anna Mykhailova on rebuilding her life after fleeing the war one year ago

Ukrainian refugee Anna Mykhailova speaks about rebuilding her life and family one year after fleeing the war. American family friend Gary Tsavorsky took Mykhailova and her daughter into his home when they left Ukraine. Mykhailova was reunited with her husband just two weeks ago now. "I want my life back, I want to live my previous life in my country, in my city. But now it's impossible," Mykhailova says.Feb. 19, 2023