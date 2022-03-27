Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’
Sviatoslav Yurash, the youngest member of Ukrainian Parliament in its history and now an official member of the Ukrainian military, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the loss of his girlfriend in a Russian strike, and his reaction to Biden’s comments on removing Putin from power. “That is the very least he can say about the man who is killing and butchering thousands of people around Ukraine right now,” Yurash says.March 27, 2022
