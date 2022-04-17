IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  • Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

    05:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘If it's not genocide, tell me what genocide is’: Ukrainian Parliament Member on escalating attacks and war crimes in Ukraine

    06:28

  • California lawmakers consider bill to shorten work week

    03:55

  • The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    05:43

  • GOP campaign ads tap into immigration and inflation concerns as midterm battles grow near

    05:46

  • More than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills pending state legislatures in 2022

    06:38

  • Russian journalist on Putin: ‘He’s not a strategic planner’

    06:03

  • In The sPODlight: Journalist infiltrates the MAGA and QAnon World

    05:27

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member on witnessing war crimes against civilians: ‘These are real people, real children.’

    04:46

  • Railway station strike witness describes attack: ‘It was a horrific sight that is nothing short of murder.’

    04:34

  • Making History: the significance of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

    04:05

  • Woman who underwent illegal abortion 56 years ago speaks out about Roe v. Wade challenges: ‘No one should have to go through what I did.’

    06:25

  • Former Zelenskky aide on Kramatorsk railway attack: ‘those responsible will be punished.’

    04:54

  • What’s next for Justice Thomas: ‘At minimum, Congress needs to understand what he knew.’

    05:55

  • St. Jude Fellow on evacuating pediatric patients from Ukraine: 'We're trying to provide care focused not just on cancer treatment, but also on the psychological trauma they've experienced from war'

    05:16

  • Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive voting law in Florida

    04:22

  • Ukrainian Parliament member: ‘You cannot just invade countries without consequences’

    04:46

  • New bill to use seized assets of Russian oligarchs to help rebuild Ukraine

    05:29

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

05:42

 Mariupol City Council Member Maksym Bordin speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about the devastation in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the complications of providing assistance to those left behind the besieged city, and why Ukrainian forces will not surrender to the Russians. April 17, 2022

  • Host of 'Fever Dreams' podcast breaks down latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories

    06:05

  • Michigan protests continue after fatal police shooting

    03:12
  • Now Playing

    Ukrainian forces refuse to surrender Mariupol

    05:42
  • UP NEXT

    ‘If it's not genocide, tell me what genocide is’: Ukrainian Parliament Member on escalating attacks and war crimes in Ukraine

    06:28

  • California lawmakers consider bill to shorten work week

    03:55

  • The Dangers of an Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All