Ukrainian and Russian roommates unite community at University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware students, Greg Tarnayski, a junior from Ukraine, and Vlad Krylov, a senior from Russia, join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss how they have organized their community together in support of the Ukrainian people, what they have learned in the process, and what they want Americans to know about their countries.March 6, 2022
