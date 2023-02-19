IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell (D) on the push for urgent state gun control measures

    Ukraine war experts Alexander Vindman, William Taylor discuss when Putin will stop military attacks

    Indiana Rep. André Carson (D) talks Ohio train derailment, railroad safety

  Michigan State Rep. Winnie Brinks (D) on push for gun control in Michigan following MSU shooting

  March For Our Lives Co-Founder David Hogg on gun control

  Father of Parkland victim reflects ahead of the fifth anniversary of the 2018 mass school shooting

  Doug Williams, first Black Quarterback to win a Super Bowl, on this year's historic game 

  Missouri State Rep. Donna Baringer on failed effort to ban minors carrying guns without supervision

  Yale Honors 9-Year-Old Scientist after a neighbor called the police on her.

  Washington Post's David Ignatius on Chinese Spy Balloon Intelligence and Pointing Fingers

  Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) Talks China Balloon, SOTU and House GOP

  Utah therapist on new anti-trans bills: 'They are operating from a place of fear and ignorance'

  Rep. Jimmy Gomez on U.S. response to Chinese spy balloon: "I think they took appropriate steps"

  Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Tyre Nichols and his newly launched Senate campaign 

  Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

  'This is gut-wrenching.' Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) calls on the Senate to pass police reform

  "The justices are in essence undisciplinable." Joyce Vance on the Supreme Court's leak investigation.

  "They're going to make this into a circus." Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) reacts to far-right House Republicans securing high profile committee assignments

  "You don't give up." Rev. Al Sharpton on carrying forward Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

  Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts on recent victories

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Ukraine war experts Alexander Vindman, William Taylor discuss when Putin will stop military attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin won't stop his military attack on Ukraine until he's convinced he can't win, say William Taylor, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Alexander Vindman, former Director for European Affairs for the U.S. National Security Council. "He believes that a long war actually suits him. In reality, that's a false narrative," Vindman says.Feb. 19, 2023

